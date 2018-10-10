Golden Knights-Capitals Sums

Vegas 0 1 1—2 Washington 1 1 3—5

First Period_1, Washington, Kuznetsov 3 (Backstrom, Carlson), 19:25 (pp). Penalties_Connolly, WSH, (tripping), 8:40; Carpenter, VGK, (hooking), 11:13; Nosek, VGK, (holding), 18:04.

Second Period_2, Washington, Ovechkin 3 (Kuznetsov, Connolly), 10:18. 3, Vegas, Eakin 1, 10:49. Penalties_Kempny, WSH, (interference), 11:20.

Third Period_4, Washington, Backstrom 1 (Kuznetsov, Carlson), 5:08 (pp). 5, Vegas, Smith 1 (Holden, Karlsson), 7:08. 6, Washington, Ovechkin 4 (Connolly, Kuznetsov), 10:33. 7, Washington, Oshie 4 (Orlov, Niskanen), 18:05. Penalties_Miller, VGK, (slashing), 0:20; Haula, VGK, (tripping), 4:07; Kempny, WSH, (hooking), 8:11.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 4-16-11_31. Washington 9-8-12_29.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 3; Washington 2 of 4.

Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 1-3-0 (28 shots-24 saves). Washington, Holtby 2-0-1 (31-29).

A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:40.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Steve Miller, James Tobias.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.