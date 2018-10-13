Golden Knights-Flyers Sum

Vegas 0 0 1—1 Philadelphia 0 0 0—0

First Period_None.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_1, Vegas, Eakin 2 (Carpenter), 18:35.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 5-10-6_21. Philadelphia 10-10-6_26.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 3; Philadelphia 0 of 2.

Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 2-3-0 (26 shots-26 saves). Philadelphia, Elliott 1-3-0 (21-20).

A_19,067 (19,543). T_2:19.

Referees_Francis Charron, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Steve Miller.

