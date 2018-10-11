Golden Knights-Penguins Sum

|Vegas
|1
|0
|1—2
|Pittsburgh
|1
|3
|0—4
First Period_1, Vegas, Nosek 1 (Marchessault, Karlsson), 6:28. 2, Pittsburgh, Kessel 1 (Malkin), 8:03.
Second Period_3, Pittsburgh, Kessel 2, 9:37. 4, Pittsburgh, Kessel 3, 15:43. 5, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 3, 16:40.
Third Period_6, Vegas, Smith 2, 13:35.
Shots on Goal_Vegas 16-10-11_37. Pittsburgh 9-9-4_22.
Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 2; Pittsburgh 0 of 1.
Goalies_Vegas, Subban 0-1-0 (22 shots-18 saves). Pittsburgh, DeSmith 1-0-0 (37-35).
A_18,610 (18,387). T_2:27.
Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Tony Sericolo, Libor Suchanek.
