Golden Knights-Penguins Sums

October 11, 2018 9:45 pm
 
Vegas 1 0 1—2
Pittsburgh 1 3 0—4

First Period_1, Vegas, Nosek 1 (Marchessault, Karlsson), 6:28. 2, Pittsburgh, Kessel 1 (Malkin), 8:03. Penalties_Simon, PIT, (high sticking), 1:40; Marchessault, VGK, (slashing), 17:34.

Second Period_3, Pittsburgh, Kessel 2, 9:37. 4, Pittsburgh, Kessel 3, 15:43. 5, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 3, 16:40. Penalties_None.

Third Period_6, Vegas, Smith 2, 13:35. Penalties_Brassard, PIT, (hooking), 14:56.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 16-10-11_37. Pittsburgh 9-9-4_22.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 2; Pittsburgh 0 of 1.

Goalies_Vegas, Subban 0-1-0 (22 shots-18 saves). Pittsburgh, DeSmith 1-0-0 (37-34).

A_18,610 (18,387). T_2:27.

Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Tony Sericolo, Libor Suchanek.

