Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Golden Knights-Predators Sums

October 30, 2018 10:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Vegas 1 0 0—1
Nashville 0 2 2—4

First Period_1, Vegas, R.Smith 3 (Theodore, Marchessault), 17:14 (pp). Penalties_Ellis, NSH, (holding), 8:38; Arvidsson, NSH, (holding), 16:24.

Second Period_2, Nashville, Hartman 2 (Josi, Fiala), 11:27. 3, Nashville, Hartman 3 (Fiala, P.Subban), 12:24. Penalties_McNabb, VGK, (holding), 2:33; Nashville bench, served by Fiala (too many men on the ice), 7:31; Merrill, VGK, (holding stick), 19:39; Ellis, NSH, (high sticking), 19:54.

Third Period_4, Nashville, Jarnkrok 2 (Turris, C.Smith), 6:37. 5, Nashville, Arvidsson 8, 17:42. Penalties_Engelland, VGK, (slashing), 12:06; Merrill, VGK, (delay of game), 14:15.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 13-7-4_24. Nashville 5-12-12_29.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 1 of 4; Nashville 0 of 4.

Goalies_Vegas, M.Subban 0-2-0 (28 shots-25 saves). Nashville, Saros 6-2-0 (24-23).

A_17,367 (17,113). T_2:30.

Referees_Reid Anderson, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Kiel Murchison.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines conduct fire drills in Japan

Today in History

1916: First woman elected to US Congress