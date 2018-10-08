Golden Knights-Sabres Sum

Vegas 0 1 1—2 Buffalo 1 3 0—4

First Period_1, Buffalo, Eichel 2 (Ristolainen, Okposo), 14:31 (pp).

Second Period_2, Buffalo, Eichel 3 (Sheary, Reinhart), 4:58. 3, Vegas, Haula 1 (Marchessault, Karlsson), 7:48. 4, Buffalo, Scandella 1 (Okposo, Berglund), 8:15. 5, Buffalo, Pominville 1 (Rodrigues, Girgensons), 9:43.

Third Period_6, Vegas, Marchessault 2 (Karlsson), 10:47.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 11-14-12_37. Buffalo 10-5-2_17.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 2; Buffalo 1 of 2.

Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 1-2-0 (17 shots-13 saves). Buffalo, Hutton 2-1-0 (37-35).

A_16,004 (19,070). T_2:19.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Andrew Smith, Libor Suchanek.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.