The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Golden Knights sign Tuch to $33.25 million, 7-year extension

October 19, 2018 7:19 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights have signed forward Alex Tuch to a $33.25 million, seven-year extension with an annual salary cap hit of $4.75 million.

General manager George McPhee announced the contract Friday, which ties defenseman Shea Theodore’s seven-year deal for the longest the Golden Knights have given out. Tuch is now signed through the 2025-26 season.

The 22-year-old had 37 points on 15 goals and 22 assists last season. Tuch had 10 points on six goals and four assists in 20 playoff games as Vegas reached the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural season.

Tuch is currently out with a lower-body injury and hasn’t played yet this season.

