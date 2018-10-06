Listen Live Sports

Golden Knights-Wild Sum

October 6, 2018 11:46 pm
 
Vegas 0 0 1 0—2
Minnesota 1 0 0 0—1
Vegas won shootout 1-0.

First Period_1, Minnesota, Dumba 1 (Coyle), 9:23.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Vegas, Pacioretty 1 (Miller, Marchessault), 18:29.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Vegas 1 (Karlsson NG, Marchessault NG, Haula G), Minnesota 0 (, Parise NG, Zucker NG, Koivu NG).

Shots on Goal_Vegas 9-16-13-4_42. Minnesota 5-8-14-3_30.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 3; Minnesota 0 of 2.

Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 1-1-0 (30 shots-29 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 0-1-1 (42-41).

A_19,077 (18,064). T_3:18.

Referees_Kevin Pollock, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Derek Nansen.

