Golf Glance

PGA TOUR

SAFEWAY OPEN

Site: Napa, Calif.

Course: Silverado Resort. Yardage: 7,166. Par: 72.

Purse: $6.2 million. Winner’s share: $1,116,000.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Brendan Steele.

FedEx Cup champion: Justin Rose.

Last tournament: Tiger Woods won the Tour Championship.

Notes: This is the first tournament of the new PGA Tour season. … Phil Mickelson is the only Ryder Cup player at the Safeway Open. His management company runs the tournament. … The tournament finished last year shortly before wildfires closed in on Silverado. … Mickelson and Patrick Cantlay are the only players in the field who were at the Tour Championship two weeks ago. … Fred Couples is making a rare PGA Tour start. … Mark Mulder is playing on a sponsor’s exemption. The retired Oakland A’s pitcher won three consecutive American Century Classic titles, a tournament for athletes and celebrities. … Steele is going for this third straight victory at Silverado. … The winner receives an exemption to the Masters and to the Sentry Tournament of Champions is Kapalua at the start of next year. … The PGA Tour leaves for three straight weeks in Asia after this week, returning Nov. 1 in Las Vegas.

Next week: CIMB Classic in Malaysia.

Online: www.pgatour.com

LPGA TOUR

UL INTERNATIONAL CROWN

Site: Incheon, South Korea.

Course: Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea. Yardage: 6,508. Par: 72.

Purse: $1.6 million. Winner’s share: $100,000 per player.

Television: Wednesday, 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. (Golf Channel); Thursday-Saturday, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: United States.

Last tournament: Angela Stanford won the Evian Championship.

Notes: Eight countries of four players are divided into two pools, with South Korea and the U.S. leading each pool. … The first three days feature fouballs, with two points available for a win and one for a halve. Five teams advance to the final round Sunday of singles matches. … All points from pool play of fourballs carry over to the final day. Cumulative points determine the winner. … The other countries to qualify through the world ranking are Japan, England, Australia, Thailand, Sweden and Taiwan. … The South Korean team is the most difficult to make. Its players this year are Sung Hyun Park, So Yeon Ryu, I.K. Kim and In Gee Kim. … The American team features Michelle Wie, Cristie Kerr, Jessica Korda and Lexi Thompson. … The International Crown starts the fall Asian swing of the LPGA Tour, five more stops before the tour ends the season at the CME Group Tour Championship in Florida. … The tournament does not provide Race to CME Globe points.

Next week: LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship.

Online: www.lpga.com

EUROPEAN TOUR

ALFRED DUNHILL LINKS CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: St. Andrews, Scotland.

Courses: Old Course at St. Andrews (Yardage: 7,307. Par: 72); Carnoustie GL (Yardage: 7,345. Par: 72); Kingsbarn GC (Yardage: 7,227. Par: 72)

Purse: $5 million. Winner’s share: $833,333.

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Tyrrell Hatton.

Race to Dubai leader: Francesco Molinari.

Last tournament: Tom Lewis won the Portugal Masters.

Notes: U.S. Open and PGA champion Brooks Koepka is playing with his caddie, Ricky Elliott of Northern Ireland. Koepka, who began his career on the European Tour, previously played with his father. … The tournament is patterned after the AT&T Pebble Beach, with professionals playing with an amateur partner over three courses before the final round at the Old Course. … Koepka is among five Ryder Cup players in the field. The others are Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau, Hatton and Thorbjorn Olesen. Also playing are four vice captains — Matt Kuchar, Luke Donald, Padraig Harrington and Robert Karlsson. … Sponsor exemptions were given to Norman Xiong and Ken Duke. … Harrington and Hatton are two-time winners of the event, which dates to 2001. … Carnoustie plays as a par 72 for the Dunhill Links.

Next week: British Masters.

Online: www.europeantour.com

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last week: Ken Tanigawa won the Pure Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach.

Next week: SAS Championship.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Online: www.pgatour.com/champions

OTHER TOURS

MEN

Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation: Asia-Pacific Amateur, Sentosa GC, Singapore. Defending champion: Yin Luxin. Online: www.aacgolf.com

Asian Tour: Yeangder TPC, Linkous International Golf and CC, Taiwan. Defending champion: Ajeetesh Sandhu. Online: www.asiantour.com

Challenge Tour: Monaghan Irish Challenge, Concra Wood GC, Castleblayney, Ireland. Defending champion: Julien Guerrier. Online: www.europeantour.com/challengetour

PGA Tour Latinoamerica: San Luis Championship, La Loma Golf, San Luis Potosi, Mexico. Defending champion: Oscar Fraustro. Online: www.pgatour.com/la/en

PGA Tour China: Zhuhai Championship, The Orient GC, Zhuhai, China. Defending champion: New event. Online: www.pgatour.com/china

Staysure Tour: Farmfoods European Senior Masters, Forest of Arden Hotel & CC, Coventry, England. Defending champion: Stephen Dodd. Online: www.europeantour.com/staysuretour

WOMEN

Symetra Tour: Symetra Tour Championship, LPGA International (Jones Course), Daytona Beach, Fla. Defending champion: Rachel Rohanna. Online: www.symetratour.com

USGA: U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur, Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club, Vero Beach, Fla. Defending champion: Judith Kyrinis. Online: www.usga.org

Korean LPGA: Hite Jinro Championship, Blue Heron GC, Yeoju, South Korea. Defending champion: Seung Hyun Lee. Online: www.klpga.co.kr

Japan LPGA: Stanley Ladies Golf Tournament, Tomei CC, Shizuoka, Japan. Defending champion: Yumiko Yoshida. Online: www.lpga.jp.or

