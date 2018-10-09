Golf Glance

PGA TOUR

CIMB CLASSIC

Site: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur (West). Yardage: 7,005. Par: 72.

Purse $7 million. Winner’s share: /$1,620,000.

Television: Wednesday-Thursday, 10:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Friday-Saturday, 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Pat Perez.

FedEx Cup leader: Kevin Tway.

Last week: Kevin Tway won the Safeway Open.

Notes: This is the first of a three-week swing through Asia with limited fields and no cuts. … Justin Thomas won his first two PGA Tour titles at the CIMB Classic. He is among 10 players in the field who were in the season-ending Tour Championship three weeks ago. … Sixteen players competed in all three Asian events last year. Only three of them made it to the Tour Championship — Xander Schauffele, Paul Casey and Kyle Stanley. … Perez made 56 percent of his regular-season FedEx Cup points during the three-tournament Asian swing last year, starting with his victory in Malaysia. … Tway and two players he beat in a playoff at the Safeway Open, Brandt Snedeker and Ryan Moore, are among 30 players in the field who played in California last week. … Thomas and Moore both have two victories in Malaysia. … Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand is making his debut as a PGA Tour member.

Next week: CJ Cup in South Korea.

Online: www.pgatour.com

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

SKY SPORTS BRITISH MASTERS

Site: Surrey, England.

Course: Walton Heath (Old Course). Yardage: 7,394. Par: 72.

Purse: 3 million pounds. Winner’s share: 500,000 pounds.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 4:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Paul Dunne.

Race to Dubai leader: Francesco Molinari.

Last week: Lucas Bjerregaard won the Dunhill Links Championship.

Notes: FedEx Cup champion Justin Rose is the tournament host this year at Walton Heath. … British Open champion Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood, the first European tandem to go 4-0 in the Ryder Cup, are in the field. … Rose will have a chance to return to No. 1 in the world. … Walton Heath was founded in 1903 and had King Edward VIII as its first captain. The Old Course hosted the 1981 Ryder Cup. … The field features four Ryder Cup players (Rose, Molinari, Fleetwood and Thorbjorn Olesen), Captain Thomas Bjorn and three vice captains in Padraig Harrington, Luke Donald and Robert Karlsson. … The tournament dates to 1972. … The list of champions features eight winning Ryder Cup captains — Bjorn, Colin Montgomerie, Ian Woosnam, Bernhard Langer, Sam Torrance, Seve Ballesteros, Bernard Gallacher and Tony Jacklin.

Next week: Andalucia Valderrama Masters.

Online: www.europeantour.com

___

LPGA TOUR

KEB HANA BANK CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Incheon, South Korea.

Course: Sky 72 GC (Ocean Course). Yardage: 6,316. Par: 72.

Purse: $2 million. Winner’s share: $300,000.

Television: Thursday, 1:30-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Friday-Sunday, 12:30-3 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay).

Defending champion: Jin Young Ko.

Race to CME Globe leader: Ariya Jutanugarn.

Last week: South Korea won the International Crown.

Notes: In Gee Chun, who won all four of her matches last week, is among 21 players from the International Crown playing this week. That includes Sung Hyun Park, the No. 1 player in the world. … All four Americans from the International Crown are playing — Michelle Wie, Cristie Kerr, Jessica Kordan and Lexi Thompson). … Thompson has not won in more than a year, dating to the Indy Women in Tech Championship. She has slipped to No. 5 in the world. … The tournament is co-sanctioned by the Korean LPGA, which selected 12 players to compete. That gives South Korea 27 players in the field of 78. … Jin Young Ko, the defending champion, has a big lead over Women’s British Open champion Georgia Hall in the race of LPGA rookie of the year.

Next week: Buick LPGA Shanghai.

Online: www.lpga.com

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

SAS CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Cary, N.C.

Course: Prestonwood CC. Yardage: 7,082. Par: 72.

Purse: $2.1 million. Winner’s share: $315,000.

Television: Friday-Sunday, 3-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Colin Montgomerie.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Scott McCarron.

Last tournament: Ken Tanigawa won the Pure Insurance Championship.

Notes: This is the final event for the top 72 players to qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs. … Davis Love III is at No. 70 despite playing only five times on the PGA Tour Champions. He is not playing the SAS Championship, instead competing on the PGA Tour in Malaysia. … John Daly is in the field. He is No. 66 in the Schwab Cup standings. … McCarron leads the Schwabu Cup by $3,040 over Miguel Angel Jimenez. … Steve Stricker is the only player with three victories in individual tournaments this year, even though he has played just seven times. Paul Broadhurst also has three wins, won of them a team competition with Kirk Triplett. … Only four players in the top 25 on the money list are former major champions — Bernhard Langer, David Toms, Vijay Singh and Tom Lehman.

Next week: Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

Online: www.pgatour.com/champions

___

OTHER TOURS

MEN

Japan Golf Tour: Japan Open, Yokohama CC, Kanagawa, Japan. Defending champion: Yuta Ikeda. Online: www.jgto.org

PGA Tour Australasia: Victorian PGA Champion, RACV Cape Schanck, Cape Schanck, Australia. Defending champion: Damien Jordan. Online: www.pga.org.au

Challenge Tour: Hainan Open, Sanya Luhuitou Club, Sanya City, China. Defending champion: Erik Van Rooyen. Online: www.europeantour.com/challengetour

PGA Tour Latinoamerica: Volvo Chile Open, Mapocho GC, Santiago, Chile Defending champion: Wil Bateman in 2015. Online: www.pgatour.com/la/en

PGA Tour China: Clearwater Bay Open, Clearwater Bay GC, Hong Kong. Defending champion: Daniel Nisbet. Online: www.pgatour.com/china

Staysure Tour: Paris Legends Championship, Racing Club de France, Paris. Defending champion: Paul Broadhurst. Online: www.europeantour.com/staysuretour

WOMEN

Japan LPGA: Fujitsu Ladies, Tokyu 700 Red Club (West Course), Chiba, Japan. Defending champion: Teresa Lu. Online: www.lpga.or.jp

