Golf Glance

PGA TOUR

CJ CUP AT NINE BRIDGES

Site: Jeju Island, South Korea.

Course: Club at Nine Bridges. Yardage: 7,196. Par: 72.

Purse: $9.5 million. Winner’s share: $1,710,000.

Television: Wednesday-Saturday, 10 p.m. to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Justin Thomas.

FedEx Cup leader: Kevin Tway.

Last week: Marc Leishman won the CIMB Classic.

Notes: Brooks Koepka plays his first event since being voted PGA Tour player of the year. He also will be in Shanghai next week for the HSBC Champions. … Thomas won the inaugural tournament in a playoff over Marc Leishman. … The field includes 54 players who were in Malaysia last week for the CIMB Classic. … Among those making their 2018-19 season debut are Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama and Ian Poulter. … The $9.5 million purse trails only The Players Championship, the World Golf Championships and the majors on the PGA Tour schedule. … Marc Leishman has won three of his four tournaments in the last 19 months. … Shubhankar Sharma of India, tied for the 54-hole lead in Malaysia, tied for ninth. He is leading the Order of Merit on the Asian Tour.

Next week: WGC-HSBC Champions and Sanderson Farms Championship.

Online: www.pgatour.com

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

DOMINION ENERGY CHARITY CLASSIC

Site: Richmond, Va.

Course: The Country Club of Virginia. Yardage: 7,029. Par: 72.

Purse: $2 million. Winner’s share: $305,000.

Television: Friday-Sunday, 2:30-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Bernhard Langer.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.

Last week: Bernhard Langer won the SAS Championship.

Notes: This is the first of three events in the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs for the top 72 players. Bernhard Langer is at No. 1 for the third straight year. He has won or finished second in the Schwab Cup six of the last seven years. … Dan Forsman earned the 72nd spot in the playoffs by $932 over John Huston. … Langer now has 38 victories on the PGA Tour Champions, seven short of the record held by Hale Irwin. … Langer had the lowest 54-hole score of the season at 194, one shot better than Kenny Perry at the 3M Championship. … Seven players have led the Schwab Cup standings at some point this season. … Doug Garwood became only the second player this season to go bogey-free in a PGA Tour Champions event. The other was David Toms in the Chubb Classic in February. Neither player won the tournament.

Next week: Invesco QQQ Championship.

Online: www.pgatour.com/champions

___

LPGA TOUR

BUICK LPGA SHANGHAI

Site: Shanghai.

Course: Qizhong Garden GC. Yardage: 6,541. Par: 72.

Purse: $2.1 million. Winner’s share: $315,000.

Television: Thursday, 12:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Friday-Sunday, 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay).

Defending champion: New tournament.

Race to CME Globe leader: Ariya Jutanugarn.

Last week: In Gee Chun won the LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship.

Notes: In Gee Chun won for the first time since the Evian Championship two years ago. It was her third LPGA Tour title, and the first one that was not a major. … Jin Young Ko closed with a 64 at the Hana Bank Championship by hitting all 14 fairways and all 18 greens. … Six of the players who finished among the top 10 played in the International Crown the previous week. … Ko became the eighth player to surpasss $1 million in earnings on the LPGA Tour this year. … Four tournaments remain before the Race to the CME Globe finale in Florida. … Chun is the 22nd player to win on the LPGA Tour and the seventh player from South Korea. … Ariya Jutanugarn, who leads the Race to the CME Globe, is taking the week off. … Paula Creamer is playing the Buick LPGA Shanghai on a sponsor exemption.

Next week: Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship.

Online: www.lpga.com

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

ANDALUCIA VALDERRAMA MASTERS

Site: Sotogrande, Spain.

Course: Real Club Valderrama. Yardage: 6,991. Par: 71.

Purse: 2 million euros. Winner’s share: 333,333 euros.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 6-8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Sergio Garcia.

Race to Dubai leader: Francesco Molinari.

Last week: Eddie Pepperell won the British Masters.

Notes: Garcia defends his title in his first appearance since going 3-1-0 in the Ryder Cup for Europe. He is the only player from the top 50 in the world ranking. … The tournament is hosted by the Sergio Garcia Foundation. … Jose Maria Olazabal is making his first start on the European Tour since the French Open. Olazabal has not made a cut since 2015. He is skipping the first Charles Schwab Cup playoff event on the PGA Tour Champions. … Valderrama hosted the 1997 Ryder Cup, two World Golf Championships and the Volvo Masters when it ended the European Tour season. … Eddie Pepperell became the fifth player with multiple victories this year on the European Tour. … Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn is playing for the second straight week.

Next week: WGC-HSBC Champions.

Online: www.europeantour.com

___

OTHER TOURS

MEN

Japan Golf Tour: Bridgestone Open, Sodegaura CC, Chiba, Japan. Defending champion: Ryuko Tokimatsu. Online: www.jgto.org

Challenge Tour: Foshan Open, Foshan GC, Shishan Town, China. Defending champion: Oliver Farr. Online: www.europeantour.com/challengetour

PGA Tour Latinoamerica: Diners Club Peru Open, Los Inkas GC, Lima, Peru. Defending champion: Charlie Saxon. Online: www.pgatour.com/la/en

PGA Tour Australasia: Nexus Risk TSA Group WA Open, Mt. Lawley G C, Mt. Lawley, Australia. Defending champion: Stephen Leaney. Online: www.pga.org.au

Sunshine Tour: Vodacom Origins of Golf, Parys Golf & Country Estate, Parys, South Africa. Defending champion: New event. Online: www.sunshinetour.com

WOMEN

Ladies European Tour: Hero Women’s Indian Open, DLF Golf & CC, Delhi, India. Defending champion: Camille Chevalier. Online: www.ladieseuropeantour.com

Legends Tour: Senior LPGA Championship, The Pete Dey Course at French Lick, French Lick, Ind. Defending champion: Trish Johnson. Online: www.thelegendstour.com

Korean LPGA: KB Financial Star Championship, Black Stone GC, Icheon, South Korea. Defending champion: Hae Rym Kim. Online: www.klpga.co.kr

Japan LPGA: Nobuta Group Masters GC Ladies, Masters GC, Hyogo, Japan. Defending champion: Momoko Ueda. Online: www.lpga.or.jp

