Golf Glance

Site: Shanghai.

Course: Sheshan International GC. Yardage: 7,261. Par: 72.

Purse: $10 million. Winner’s share: $1.8 million.

Television: Wednesday-Thursday, 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. (Golf Channel); Friday-Saturday, 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Justin Rose.

Last WGC: Justin Thomas won the Bridgestone Invitational.

Notes: The Americans go for a sweep of the World Golf Championships following victories by Phil Mickelson (Mexico), Bubba Watson (Match Play) and Justin Thomas (Firestone). None of the three is playing in Shanghai. … Only 19 Americans are in the field. Two of them, John Catlin and Julian Suri, are not PGA Tour members. … Dustin Johnson last year tied a PGA Tour record by losing a six-shot lead in the final round. Justin Rose won from eight shots behind. … Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka and Francesco Molinari give the HSBC Champions all four major champions. … Koepka makes his debut at No. 1 in the world. Of the previous 22 players to reach No. 1, only six won in their debut atop the ranking. The most recent was Dustin Johnson in Mexico in 2017. … Rose and Johnson each will have a chance to replay Koepka at No. 1. … Molinari leads the Race to Dubai over Tommy Fleetwood. Both are in the field this week. … Patrick Reed plays for the first time since the Ryder Cup.

Next WGC: Mexico Championship on Feb. 21-24.

PGA TOUR

SANDERSON FARMS CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Jackson, Miss.

Course: Country Club of Jackson. Yardage: 7,421. Par: 72.

Purse: $4.4 million. Winner’s share: $792,000.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 2:30-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Ryan Armour.

FedEx Cup leader: Marc Leishman.

Last week: Brooks Koepka won the CJ Cup in South Korea.

Notes: The winner gets a spot at Kapalua and the PGA Championship, but not the Masters. … Armour last year had the best world ranking of any winner in Mississippi since it moved to the fall. He was at No. 321. … Bill Haas in 2010 is the last player to be ranked inside the top 100 when he won the tournament. … The tournament began in 1986. Paul Azinger and Nick Faldo were runner-up each of the first two years. … Norman Xiong is playing on a sponsor exemption. He has yet to make the cut in six starts on the PGA Tour and one on the European Tour. … Retief Goosen is making his first start since he was selected for the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Next week: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

INVESCO QQQ CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Course: Sherwood CC. Yardage: 7,059. Par: 72.

Purse: $2 million. Winner’s share: $305,000.

Television: Friday-Sunday, 5:30-8 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Bernhard Langer.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.

Last week: Woody Austin won the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

Notes: This is the second of three events in the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs, with the field reduced to 54 players. … The top 36 advance to final event on Nov. 8-11 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix. … Fran Quinn tied for third last week and moved from No. 64 to No. 45 in the Schwab Cup. It’s the second straight year he advanced to the second playoff event with a top-10 finish. … Corey Pavin tied for 15th to move up four spots into No. 53 and keep his season going. … Sherwood Country Club previously hosted the World Challenge hoste by Tiger Woods, and the Shark Shootout hosted by Greg Norman. … With a runner-up finish last week, Langer now has a lead of 425,236 points over Miguel Angel Jimenez. … Austin won last week for the first time since his three-victory season in 2016.

Next tournament: Charles Schwab Cup Championship on Nov. 8-11.

LPGA TOUR

SWINGING SKIRTS LPGA TAIWAN CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Taoyuan, Taiwan.

Course: Ta Shee Golf & CC. Yardage: 6,425. Par: 72.

Purse: $2.2 million. Winner’s share: $330,000.

Television: Thursday, 6-9:30 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Friday-Saturday, 8-10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Sunday, 9 p.m. to midnight (Golf Channel-tape delay).

Defending champion: Eun-Hee Ji.

Race to CME Globe leader: Ariya Jutanugarn.

Last week: Danielle Kang won the Buick LPGA Shanghai.

Notes: This is the third tournament of a five-week stretch in Asia in which the LPGA Tour plays in South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and twice in China. … Sung Hyun Park is in the field as the No. 1 player. She tied for 26th last week in Shanghai and nearly lost her top ranking to Ariya Jutanugarn, who finished in a seven-way tie for second. Jutganugarn would have needed to finish second alone to return to No. 1. … Jutanugarn is not playing this week. … Paula Creamer tied for 12th last week in Shanghai on a sponsor exemption, her best finish since a tie for seventh in June 2017 at the ShopRite LPGA Classic. … Ji’s victory last year was her first on the LPGA Tour since capturing the 2009 U.S. Women’s Open. … Lydia Ko keeps showing progress. She was a runner-up last week and has not finished out of the top 20 since July.

Next week: TOTO Japan Classic.

EUROPEAN TOUR

Last week: Sergio Garcia won the Andalucia Valderrama Masters.

Next week: Turkish Airlines Open.

Race to Dubai leader: Francesco Molinari.

OTHER TOURS

MEN

WOMEN

