Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Golf Glance

October 30, 2018 9:25 am
 
4 min read
Share       

PGA TOUR

SHRINERS HOSPITALS FOR CHILDREN OPEN

Site: Las Vegas

Course: TPC Summerlin. Yardage: 7,255. Par: 71.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Purse: $7 million. Winner’s share: $1,260,000.

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 4:30-7:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Patrick Cantlay.

Last week: Xander Schauffele won the WGC-HSBC Champions and Cameron Champ won the Sanderson Farms Championship.

FedEx Cup leader: Xander Schauffele.

Notes: Jordan Spieth makes his season debut by playing in a domestic fall event for the first time. … Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk returns to competition, along with five players from his team in France — Spieth, Webb Simpson, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler and Bryson DeChambeau. … The field features three players in the Hall of Fame — Ernie Els, Davis Love III, Vijay Singh. … Love won the event in 1993, the year Spieth was born. He lost in a playoff in 1996 to Tiger Woods, the first of 80 tour victories for Woods. … Freddie Jacobson, who missed all of last season because of hand surgery, is playing for the first time since the 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson. … Eleven of the last 16 winners in Las Vegas captured their first PGA Tour title there. … Furyk (1998-99) is the last player to win back-to-back in Las Vegas. … J.J. Spaun is playing for the fifth consecutive week. He is the only player not to miss a tournament since the season began Oct. 4.

        Is rotating private-sector talent into government the key to IT workforce shortage?

Next week: Mayakoba Golf Classic.

Online: www.pgatour.com

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

TURKISH AIRLINES OPEN

Site: Antalya, Turkey.

Course: Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort. Yardage: 7,159. Par: 71.

Purse: $7 million. Winner’s share: $1,166,660.

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 5-10 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 3:30-8:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Justin Rose.

Last week: Xander Schauffele won the WGC-HSBC Champions.

Race to Dubai leader: Francesco Molinari.

Notes: This is the first of three consecutive Rolex Series events to end the season, followed by the Nedbank Challenge in South Africa and the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. … Rose won the first event in Turkey in 2012 when it was an exhibition that included Tiger Woods. It was added to the European Tour scheduled the following year. … The field features only four members of Europe’s Ryder Cup team — Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Thorbjorn Olesen, Tyrrell Hatton. … Brooks Koepka won his first European Tour event in 2014. … Five of the top 10 in the Race to Dubai are not playing this week. … This is the 32nd country on the European Tour schedule.

Next week: Nedbank Challenge.

Online: www.europeantour.com

___

LPGA TOUR

TOTO JAPAN CLASSIC

Site: Shiga, Japan.

Course: Seta GC. Yardage: 6,608. Par: 72.

Purse: $1.5 million. Winner’s share: $225,000.

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Shanshan Feng.

Last week: Nelly Korda won the Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship.

Race to CME Globe leader: Ariya Jutanugarn.

Notes: Ariya Jutanugarn returned to No. 1 in the world. She has finished among the top 10 in 60 percent of her tournaments this year. … This is the third and final event on the LPGA Tour scheduled for 54 holes. … Feng is going for her third straight victory in the tournament. … Annika Sorenstam won the tournament five years in a row, a stretch in which 14 of her 15 rounds were 67 or lower. … Stacy Lewis (2012) and Betsy King (1992, 1993) are the only Americans to win the event. … Lewis announced that she gave birth to a daughter on Oct. 16. … Nelly and Jessica Korda became the third set of sisters to win on the LPGA Tour. The others were Annika and Charlotta Sorenstam, and Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn. … Korda is the ninth player to capture her first LPGA Tour title this year. … Minjee Lee of Australia was a runner-up for the third time this year. Along with her victory, she has 13 top 10s and is No. 2 in the Race to the CME Globe.

Next week: Blue Bay LPGA.

Online: www.lpga.com

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last week: Scott Parel won the Invesco QQQ Championship.

Next week: Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.

Online: www.pgatour.com/champions

___

OTHER TOURS

MEN

Japan Golf Tour: Heiwa PGM Championship, PGM Golf Resort, Okinawa, Japan. Defending champion: Chan Kim. Online: www.jgto.org

Challenge Tour: Challenge Tour Grand Final, Al Hamra GC, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. Defending champion: Clement Sordet. Online: www.europeantour.com/challengetour

PGA Tour of Australasia: Isuzu Queensland Open, Brisbane GC, Yeerongpilly, Australia. Defending champion: Michael Sim. Online: www.pga.org.au

Sunshine Tour: Vodacom Origins of Golf Final, Pinnacle Point GC, Mosselbay, South Africa. Defending champion: New event. Online: www.sunshinetour.com

Korean Tour: Jeju Open, St. Paul’s Golf and Resort, Jeju, South Korea. Defending champion: New event. Online: www.eng.kgt.co.kr

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines conduct fire drills in Japan

Today in History

1916: First woman elected to US Congress