Golf Glance

PGA TOUR

SHRINERS HOSPITALS FOR CHILDREN OPEN

Site: Las Vegas

Course: TPC Summerlin. Yardage: 7,255. Par: 71.

Purse: $7 million. Winner’s share: $1,260,000.

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 4:30-7:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Patrick Cantlay.

Last week: Xander Schauffele won the WGC-HSBC Champions and Cameron Champ won the Sanderson Farms Championship.

FedEx Cup leader: Xander Schauffele.

Notes: Jordan Spieth makes his season debut by playing in a domestic fall event for the first time. … Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk returns to competition, along with five players from his team in France — Spieth, Webb Simpson, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler and Bryson DeChambeau. … The field features three players in the Hall of Fame — Ernie Els, Davis Love III, Vijay Singh. … Love won the event in 1993, the year Spieth was born. He lost in a playoff in 1996 to Tiger Woods, the first of 80 tour victories for Woods. … Freddie Jacobson, who missed all of last season because of hand surgery, is playing for the first time since the 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson. … Eleven of the last 16 winners in Las Vegas captured their first PGA Tour title there. … Furyk (1998-99) is the last player to win back-to-back in Las Vegas. … J.J. Spaun is playing for the fifth consecutive week. He is the only player not to miss a tournament since the season began Oct. 4.

Next week: Mayakoba Golf Classic.

Online: www.pgatour.com

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

TURKISH AIRLINES OPEN

Site: Antalya, Turkey.

Course: Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort. Yardage: 7,159. Par: 71.

Purse: $7 million. Winner’s share: $1,166,660.

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 5-10 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 3:30-8:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Justin Rose.

Last week: Xander Schauffele won the WGC-HSBC Champions.

Race to Dubai leader: Francesco Molinari.

Notes: This is the first of three consecutive Rolex Series events to end the season, followed by the Nedbank Challenge in South Africa and the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. … Rose won the first event in Turkey in 2012 when it was an exhibition that included Tiger Woods. It was added to the European Tour scheduled the following year. … The field features only four members of Europe’s Ryder Cup team — Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Thorbjorn Olesen, Tyrrell Hatton. … Brooks Koepka won his first European Tour event in 2014. … Five of the top 10 in the Race to Dubai are not playing this week. … This is the 32nd country on the European Tour schedule.

Next week: Nedbank Challenge.

Online: www.europeantour.com

___

LPGA TOUR

TOTO JAPAN CLASSIC

Site: Shiga, Japan.

Course: Seta GC. Yardage: 6,608. Par: 72.

Purse: $1.5 million. Winner’s share: $225,000.

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Shanshan Feng.

Last week: Nelly Korda won the Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship.

Race to CME Globe leader: Ariya Jutanugarn.

Notes: Ariya Jutanugarn returned to No. 1 in the world. She has finished among the top 10 in 60 percent of her tournaments this year. … This is the third and final event on the LPGA Tour scheduled for 54 holes. … Feng is going for her third straight victory in the tournament. … Annika Sorenstam won the tournament five years in a row, a stretch in which 14 of her 15 rounds were 67 or lower. … Stacy Lewis (2012) and Betsy King (1992, 1993) are the only Americans to win the event. … Lewis announced that she gave birth to a daughter on Oct. 16. … Nelly and Jessica Korda became the third set of sisters to win on the LPGA Tour. The others were Annika and Charlotta Sorenstam, and Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn. … Korda is the ninth player to capture her first LPGA Tour title this year. … Minjee Lee of Australia was a runner-up for the third time this year. Along with her victory, she has 13 top 10s and is No. 2 in the Race to the CME Globe.

Next week: Blue Bay LPGA.

Online: www.lpga.com

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last week: Scott Parel won the Invesco QQQ Championship.

Next week: Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.

Online: www.pgatour.com/champions

___

OTHER TOURS

MEN

Japan Golf Tour: Heiwa PGM Championship, PGM Golf Resort, Okinawa, Japan. Defending champion: Chan Kim. Online: www.jgto.org

Challenge Tour: Challenge Tour Grand Final, Al Hamra GC, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. Defending champion: Clement Sordet. Online: www.europeantour.com/challengetour

PGA Tour of Australasia: Isuzu Queensland Open, Brisbane GC, Yeerongpilly, Australia. Defending champion: Michael Sim. Online: www.pga.org.au

Sunshine Tour: Vodacom Origins of Golf Final, Pinnacle Point GC, Mosselbay, South Africa. Defending champion: New event. Online: www.sunshinetour.com

Korean Tour: Jeju Open, St. Paul’s Golf and Resort, Jeju, South Korea. Defending champion: New event. Online: www.eng.kgt.co.kr

