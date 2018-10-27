Listen Live Sports

Grambling State beats UAPB 45-38 in OT

October 27, 2018 7:35 pm
 
GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Geremy Hickbottom connected with Darrell Clark for a 25-yard touchdown in overtime and Grambling State beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 45-38 on Saturday.

Trailing 38-35 with 46 seconds to play in regulation, Grambling’s Marc Orozco tied it at 38 with a 20-yard field goal. Hickbottom hit Clark on Grambling’s opening play of OT and the Tigers (4-4, 3-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) stopped the Golden Lions on downs.

Hickbottom was 18 of 26 for 217 yards and also threw touchdown passes to Dorrell James and Quintin Guice. LaDarrian Ellis scored on a 74-yard run and Lyndemian Brooks scored on a 44-yarder.

Taelyer Porter ran for 226 yards and three touchdowns, and Skyler Perry threw two touchdown passes for the Golden Lions (1-7, 0-4), who took a 31-28 fourth-quarter lead on Porter’s 3-yard run. Linwood Banks recovered a fumble in the end zone for a 35-31 Grambling lead, but Perry responded with a 5-yard pass to Dejuan Miller before Orozco’s game-tying kick.

