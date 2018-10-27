Listen Live Sports

Gray’s field goals prove the difference in JMU’s 13-10 win

October 27, 2018 7:14 pm
 
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Tyler Gray kicked a pair of fourth-quarter field goals and James Madison came back to edge Stony Brook 13-10 on Saturday.

Gray’s tying kick came early in the final period after the Dukes (6-2, 4-1 Colonial Athletic Association), ranked third in the coaches poll, took advantage of a 24-yard punt gave that gave them possession at the 50. The go-ahead field goal capped a nine-play, 56-yard drive with 8:56 remaining.

Ben DiNucci threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Kyndel Dean to give James Madison a 7-0 lead in the first quarter before the Seawolves (6-3, 4-2), ranked 15th, took the lead on Donald Liotine’s 30-yard run and Alex Lucansky’s 37-yard field goal for a 10-7 halftime advantage.

The Seawolves outgained the Dukes 305-243 but Joe Carbone was intercepted by Adam Smith and Landan Word. Dimitri Holloway took part in 16 tackles, four solo.

