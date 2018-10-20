Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Grizzlies forward JaMychal Green has broken jaw

October 20, 2018 6:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies forward JaMychal Green has undergone surgery after breaking his jaw during a victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

The Grizzlies announced Saturday that Green broke his jaw while taking an elbow to the face during the third quarter of the 131-117 triumph .

Grizzlies officials said the 6-foot-9 forward had surgery Saturday morning. No additional information was provided.

The 28-year-old Green averaged 10.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 28 minutes last season. He has averaged 7.5 points and 6 rebounds in the first two games this season.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

An air assault instructor rappels upside down

Today in History

1998: John Glenn returns to space aboard space shuttle