Grizzlies-Jazz, Box

MEMPHIS (92)

Parsons 0-2 0-0 0, Jackson Jr. 5-12 1-2 11, Gasol 6-15 3-4 18, Conley 6-20 10-11 23, Temple 2-8 1-2 6, Casspi 1-2 2-2 4, Anderson 2-5 0-0 4, Mack 4-7 2-3 12, D.Brooks 3-6 0-0 7, M.Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Selden 2-7 2-2 7. Totals 31-84 21-26 92.

UTAH (84)

Ingles 4-13 0-0 9, Favors 3-11 2-2 8, Gobert 4-6 3-5 11, Rubio 1-8 3-3 6, Mitchell 6-17 1-2 14, Crowder 4-7 5-7 15, O’Neale 2-4 2-2 7, Niang 1-2 0-0 3, Exum 2-11 0-0 4, Burks 0-1 0-0 0, Allen 2-2 2-2 7. Totals 29-82 18-23 84.

Memphis 19 28 23 22—92 Utah 22 24 17 21—84

3-Point Goals_Memphis 9-28 (Gasol 3-5, Mack 2-2, D.Brooks 1-1, Selden 1-3, Temple 1-4, Conley 1-6, Casspi 0-1, Anderson 0-1, Parsons 0-1, Jackson Jr. 0-4), Utah 8-32 (Crowder 2-4, Niang 1-1, Allen 1-1, O’Neale 1-1, Rubio 1-5, Mitchell 1-7, Ingles 1-7, Favors 0-2, Exum 0-4). Fouled Out_Gasol. Rebounds_Memphis 43 (Gasol 13), Utah 50 (Gobert 12). Assists_Memphis 18 (Gasol, Conley 4), Utah 18 (Rubio, Ingles 5). Total Fouls_Memphis 22, Utah 22. Technicals_Anderson, Mitchell. A_18,306 (18,306).

