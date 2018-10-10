Grizzlies-Magic, Box

MEMPHIS (86)

Parsons 2-4 0-0 4, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Gasol 2-9 6-8 10, Conley 9-14 3-5 24, Selden 2-8 0-0 4, Casspi 1-4 3-4 5, Anderson 1-6 0-0 2, Jackson Jr. 3-5 3-3 10, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Harrison 0-3 0-0 0, Mack 3-5 1-1 8, Carter 1-3 0-0 3, Watanabe 1-1 0-0 2, M.Brooks 2-5 1-1 5, Crawford 0-0 0-0 0, D.Brooks 4-8 0-0 9. Totals 31-75 17-22 86.

ORLANDO (102)

Isaac 4-5 5-6 15, Gordon 7-13 0-4 15, Vucevic 3-10 1-2 7, Augustin 2-6 1-4 7, Fournier 3-10 1-2 8, Iwundu 2-5 1-2 6, Frazier Jr. 3-5 4-6 10, Jefferson 1-1 0-0 2, Martin 3-6 1-4 9, Birch 4-4 0-4 8, Briscoe 1-2 0-0 2, Grant 3-8 2-2 9, Caupain 0-2 4-4 4, Angola-Rodas 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 36-80 20-40 102.

Memphis 20 21 21 24— 86 Orlando 25 29 32 16—102

3-Point Goals_Memphis 7-26 (Conley 3-5, Carter 1-1, Mack 1-2, D.Brooks 1-2, Jackson Jr. 1-3, Harrison 0-1, Casspi 0-1, Selden 0-2, Anderson 0-2, M.Brooks 0-2, Parsons 0-2, Gasol 0-3), Orlando 10-30 (Martin 2-2, Isaac 2-2, Augustin 2-3, Iwundu 1-3, Grant 1-4, Gordon 1-4, Fournier 1-5, Caupain 0-1, Angola-Rodas 0-1, Frazier Jr. 0-1, Briscoe 0-1, Vucevic 0-3). Fouled Out_Jackson Jr.. Rebounds_Memphis 38 (Gasol 9), Orlando 54 (Vucevic 11). Assists_Memphis 18 (Gasol 5), Orlando 26 (Augustin 6). Total Fouls_Memphis 31, Orlando 23. Technicals_Orlando coach Magic (Defensive three second). A_14,299 (18,846).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.