Haifa-Kings, Box

October 9, 2018 12:25 am
 
MACCABI (100)

Workman 1-4 0-0 2, Givens 3-10 0-0 6, Koperberg 1-7 3-4 5, Machado 6-10 0-1 15, DeShields 3-8 0-2 6, Childress 8-12 1-2 18, Meeks 7-15 3-5 17, Eslava 2-3 0-0 4, Kelley 4-7 4-4 13, Sorkin 1-7 0-0 2, Bergel 0-1 0-0 0, Fisher 2-3 0-0 6, Lavie 0-1 0-0 0, Alon 2-2 0-0 6, Hausman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-90 11-18 100.

SACRAMENTO (132)

Jackson 7-12 0-0 18, Bjelica 5-7 0-0 12, Cauley-Stein 5-9 3-4 13, Fox 3-9 0-2 7, Mason 5-11 2-2 13, Gabriel 1-3 0-0 2, Giles III 6-10 4-4 16, Bagley III 3-7 6-6 12, Labissiere 3-5 0-0 6, Ferrell 3-9 0-2 6, Lucas 1-1 0-0 3, Hield 9-11 0-0 22, McLemore 1-3 0-0 2, Reynolds 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 52-97 15-20 132.

Maccabi 25 31 23 21—100
Sacramento 25 41 35 31—132

3-Point Goals_Maccabi 9-22 (Machado 3-5, Fisher 2-2, Alon 2-2, Kelley 1-1, Childress 1-2, Bergel 0-1, Lavie 0-1, Sorkin 0-4, Givens 0-4), Sacramento 13-29 (Hield 4-4, Jackson 4-8, Bjelica 2-3, Lucas 1-1, Mason 1-2, Fox 1-4, Gabriel 0-1, Bagley III 0-1, Labissiere 0-1, Ferrell 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Maccabi 36 (Meeks 9), Sacramento 47 (Cauley-Stein 8). Assists_Maccabi 19 (Machado, Meeks 4), Sacramento 36 (Mason 8). Total Fouls_Maccabi 19, Sacramento 20. Technicals_Sacramento coach Kings (Delay of game).

