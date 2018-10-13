Listen Live Sports

Hales helps Central Arkansas to 27-17 win over SFA

October 13, 2018 6:51 pm
 
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Luke Hales threw for 226 yards and one touchdown to help lead Central Arkansas to a 27-17 victory over Stephen F. Austin on Saturday afternoon.

Hales won FCS National Freshman of the Week honors last week as he led Central Arkansas to a 66-35 win over Houston Baptist in his first start. Hales threw for five touchdowns and 304 yards last week.

The Bears (4-2, 3-1 Southland Conference) held a 10-7 lead at halftime before erupting for 17 unanswered points in the second half to go up 27-10.

Stephen F. Austin (1-5, 1-4) tied the game at 10-10 following a Storm Ruiz 48-yard field goal early in the third. UCA answered when Carlos Blackman broke for a 31-yard scoring sprint with 8:19 remaining in the third. On UCA’s next series Hales hit Lester Wells on a 13-yard touchdown toss for a 24-10 lead going into the final quarter.

Jake Blumrick, who hit Terian Goree on an 85-yard scoring strike in the first quarter to tie the game at 7-7, finished with a career-high 358 yards and two touchdowns. Goree caught six passes for 122 yards and Remi Simmons grabbed 10 for 108 yards.

