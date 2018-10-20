Listen Live Sports

Hales throws 5 TDs, Central Arkansas thumps NW State 38-17

October 20, 2018 10:19 pm
 
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Luke Hales threw for 278 yards and five touchdowns to lead Central Arkansas to a 38-17 thumping of Northwestern State on Saturday night.

Hales, in just his third start, was 12-of-28 passing with one interception. He had four touchdown tosses in the first half. The freshman threw for five TDs in leading the Bears to a 66-35 victory over Houston Baptist in his first start. Central Arkansas (5-2, 4-1 Southland Conference) lost its one league game to Sam Houston State 34-31 in overtime. Hales got the start the next week and the Bears have knocked off three straight conference foes.

Jakan Dillard caught four passes for 109 yards and two scores.

UCA was up 21-0 before Northwestern State scored a field goal and the Bears went into the fourth quarter leading 35-10.

Jazz Ferguson pulled in eight passes for 108 yards for Northwestern State (2-5, 1-4) which has lost four straight games.

