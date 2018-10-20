Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hall of Fame jockey Javier Castellano rides 5,000th winner

October 20, 2018 6:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Javier Castellano won consecutive races to give the Hall of Fame jockey his 5,000th career victory in North America.

The 41-year-old rider won the $200,000 Mohawk aboard Offering Plan in the third race at Belmont Park on Saturday and followed up in the next race aboard Runaway Lute in the $150,000 Hudson to reach the milestone.

Castellano is the 34th jockey in North American history to reach 5,000 wins.

He began his career in his native Venezuela in 1996 before moving to the U.S. a year later and riding his first winner at Calder in Florida.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Castellano is a four-time Eclipse Award winner as the nation’s top jockey. He won the Preakness in 2006 and 2016 and has notched eight Breeders’ Cup victories.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy hospital ship delivers surgical care in South America

Today in History

1998: John Glenn returns to space aboard space shuttle