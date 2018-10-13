Listen Live Sports

Hampton edges Presbyterian 24-23

October 13, 2018 3:34 pm
 
CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — William Robinson ran for 154 yards and scored the go-ahead touchdown and Hampton rallied to beat future Big South Conference foe Presbyterian 24-23 on Saturday in the schools’ first meeting.

Robert Scott IV picked off John Walker’s fourth-quarter pass and Robinson scored eight plays later on a 16-yard run to break a 17-all tie. Presbyterian converted four third downs on its ensuing drive before Jordan Morgan scored on a 5-yard run, but Gardner Duckworth missed the kick.

Delmon Williams scored on a 1-yard run and finished 17-of-33 passing for 105 yards, including an 11-yard TD to Byron Barney for Hampton (3-3). The Pirates will leave the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference next season for the Big South.

Walker was 22 of 32 for 251 yards passing, with TD tosses of 50 yards to Dohnte Meyers and 35 yards to Keith Pearson for Presbyterian (2-3). DaShawn Davis had seven catches for 56 yards to set the Blue Hose Division I record for most career catches, topping Tobi Antigha’s 117 receptions from 2011-14.

