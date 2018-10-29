Listen Live Sports

Hawks-76ers, Box

October 29, 2018 9:23 pm
 
ATLANTA (92)

Carter 2-7 0-0 4, Prince 1-11 2-2 5, Len 3-5 1-2 8, Young 5-13 0-0 11, Bazemore 7-16 2-5 18, Bembry 2-7 1-2 5, Spellman 4-11 2-4 11, Plumlee 3-4 0-0 6, Dedmon 4-8 2-2 11, Lin 2-4 2-2 6, Adams 1-2 0-0 3, Dorsey 1-3 0-0 2, Huerter 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 35-94 14-21 92.

PHILADELPHIA (113)

Covington 4-12 0-0 11, Saric 1-9 2-2 4, Embiid 3-9 4-4 10, Simmons 8-11 5-5 21, Fultz 7-16 1-2 16, Bolden 2-5 0-0 4, Muscala 5-7 0-0 14, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Shamet 4-8 3-3 13, McConnell 1-3 0-0 2, Redick 4-15 2-2 14, Korkmaz 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 41-99 17-18 113.

Atlanta 25 22 13 32— 92
Philadelphia 20 27 31 35—113

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 8-37 (Bazemore 2-5, Adams 1-2, Dedmon 1-2, Len 1-3, Spellman 1-4, Prince 1-6, Young 1-6, Dorsey 0-1, Lin 0-1, Bembry 0-2, Huerter 0-2, Carter 0-3), Philadelphia 14-47 (Muscala 4-6, Redick 4-11, Covington 3-9, Shamet 2-5, Fultz 1-5, Korkmaz 0-1, Embiid 0-2, Bolden 0-3, Saric 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 47 (Bembry 7), Philadelphia 64 (Simmons 12). Assists_Atlanta 20 (Young 8), Philadelphia 33 (Simmons 9). Total Fouls_Atlanta 18, Philadelphia 22. A_20,269 (20,478).

