Hawks-Cavaliers, Box

October 21, 2018 8:44 pm
 
ATLANTA (133)

Prince 5-16 3-3 14, Carter 1-3 0-0 3, Len 7-12 2-2 16, Young 13-23 3-3 35, Bazemore 7-13 5-5 23, Bembry 5-8 0-2 13, Spellman 6-8 1-2 17, Poythress 1-3 1-2 3, Lin 0-4 0-0 0, Huerter 3-8 0-0 9, Adams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 48-98 15-19 133.

CLEVELAND (111)

Osman 5-15 0-0 12, Love 6-19 3-4 16, Thompson 5-6 1-2 11, Hill 7-9 0-0 16, Hood 6-12 0-0 13, Dekker 3-5 0-0 7, Nance Jr. 3-6 3-5 9, Zizic 2-4 0-0 4, Sexton 2-11 0-0 4, Clarkson 7-12 2-3 19. Totals 46-99 9-14 111.

Atlanta 24 40 28 41—133
Cleveland 34 26 26 25—111

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 22-47 (Young 6-14, Spellman 4-5, Bazemore 4-8, Bembry 3-4, Huerter 3-5, Carter 1-2, Prince 1-6, Lin 0-1, Poythress 0-1, Len 0-1), Cleveland 10-27 (Clarkson 3-5, Hill 2-2, Osman 2-6, Dekker 1-2, Hood 1-3, Love 1-8, Sexton 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 44 (Len 11), Cleveland 49 (Love 17). Assists_Atlanta 32 (Young 11), Cleveland 23 (Osman, Nance Jr. 4). Total Fouls_Atlanta 21, Cleveland 25. Technicals_Atlanta coach Hawks (Defensive three second) 2. A_19,432 (20,562).

