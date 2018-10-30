Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hawks-Cavaliers, Box

October 30, 2018 9:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
ATLANTA (114)

Prince 3-12 2-2 9, Carter 4-8 0-1 10, Len 9-9 3-6 22, Young 9-13 3-5 24, Bazemore 3-8 1-1 7, Bembry 3-6 0-0 7, Spellman 1-3 0-0 3, Dedmon 2-4 0-0 4, Plumlee 0-0 0-0 0, Lin 4-11 2-2 12, Huerter 5-6 0-0 13, Adams 0-1 0-0 0, Dorsey 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 44-82 11-17 114.

CLEVELAND (136)

Osman 5-11 7-9 20, Dekker 4-6 2-2 12, Thompson 4-9 3-6 11, Hill 6-8 3-3 17, Hood 9-13 4-6 26, Nance Jr. 3-8 3-4 9, Zizic 1-2 2-2 4, Sexton 4-10 8-9 17, Clarkson 7-15 0-0 15, Korver 1-5 1-2 3, Nwaba 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 45-90 33-43 136.

Atlanta 31 26 30 27—114
Cleveland 35 23 41 37—136

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 15-35 (Young 3-4, Huerter 3-4, Carter 2-5, Lin 2-6, Len 1-1, Dorsey 1-1, Spellman 1-2, Bembry 1-2, Prince 1-5, Adams 0-1, Bazemore 0-4), Cleveland 13-25 (Hood 4-4, Osman 3-5, Dekker 2-2, Hill 2-2, Sexton 1-2, Clarkson 1-5, Nwaba 0-1, Korver 0-4). Fouled Out_Prince. Rebounds_Atlanta 39 (Len 9), Cleveland 48 (Thompson 13). Assists_Atlanta 25 (Lin 8), Cleveland 23 (Dekker 4). Total Fouls_Atlanta 29, Cleveland 20. Technicals_Atlanta coach Hawks (Defensive three second) 2. A_19,432 (20,562).

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines conduct fire drills in Japan

Today in History

1916: First woman elected to US Congress