Hawks-Cavaliers, Box

ATLANTA (114)

Prince 3-12 2-2 9, Carter 4-8 0-1 10, Len 9-9 3-6 22, Young 9-13 3-5 24, Bazemore 3-8 1-1 7, Bembry 3-6 0-0 7, Spellman 1-3 0-0 3, Dedmon 2-4 0-0 4, Plumlee 0-0 0-0 0, Lin 4-11 2-2 12, Huerter 5-6 0-0 13, Adams 0-1 0-0 0, Dorsey 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 44-82 11-17 114.

CLEVELAND (136)

Osman 5-11 7-9 20, Dekker 4-6 2-2 12, Thompson 4-9 3-6 11, Hill 6-8 3-3 17, Hood 9-13 4-6 26, Nance Jr. 3-8 3-4 9, Zizic 1-2 2-2 4, Sexton 4-10 8-9 17, Clarkson 7-15 0-0 15, Korver 1-5 1-2 3, Nwaba 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 45-90 33-43 136.

Atlanta 31 26 30 27—114 Cleveland 35 23 41 37—136

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 15-35 (Young 3-4, Huerter 3-4, Carter 2-5, Lin 2-6, Len 1-1, Dorsey 1-1, Spellman 1-2, Bembry 1-2, Prince 1-5, Adams 0-1, Bazemore 0-4), Cleveland 13-25 (Hood 4-4, Osman 3-5, Dekker 2-2, Hill 2-2, Sexton 1-2, Clarkson 1-5, Nwaba 0-1, Korver 0-4). Fouled Out_Prince. Rebounds_Atlanta 39 (Len 9), Cleveland 48 (Thompson 13). Assists_Atlanta 25 (Lin 8), Cleveland 23 (Dekker 4). Total Fouls_Atlanta 29, Cleveland 20. Technicals_Atlanta coach Hawks (Defensive three second) 2. A_19,432 (20,562).

