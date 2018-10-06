Hawks-Grizzlies, Box

ATLANTA (110)

Dorsey 7-14 0-1 18, Collins 2-4 0-0 4, Len 2-4 4-6 10, Young 4-10 6-6 15, Bazemore 3-8 2-4 10, Bembry 4-8 2-4 10, Poythress 3-5 2-6 10, Spellman 2-8 0-1 5, Plumlee 4-5 0-0 8, Lin 2-7 2-2 6, Huerter 1-4 0-0 3, V.Carter 2-6 2-2 8, Adams 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 37-84 20-32 110.

MEMPHIS (120)

Parsons 4-7 1-1 11, Green 3-6 4-4 13, Gasol 5-13 10-11 21, Conley 5-10 1-1 11, D.Brooks 4-10 1-2 9, Casspi 3-4 2-3 8, Jackson Jr. 2-5 2-3 6, Rabb 1-2 0-0 2, Moore 0-1 2-2 2, Kane 0-0 0-0 0, J.Carter 1-4 0-0 2, Goodwin 1-2 1-2 3, Harrison 0-1 4-8 4, M.Brooks 7-7 1-1 18, Watanabe 0-2 0-0 0, Selden 1-4 2-2 4, Temple 2-4 2-2 6, Crawford 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 39-83 33-42 120.

Atlanta 26 28 20 36—110 Memphis 34 29 35 22—120

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 16-43 (Dorsey 4-9, Len 2-3, Poythress 2-3, Bazemore 2-4, V.Carter 2-5, Adams 1-1, Huerter 1-3, Young 1-5, Spellman 1-5, Collins 0-1, Lin 0-4), Memphis 9-27 (M.Brooks 3-3, Green 3-5, Parsons 2-4, Gasol 1-6, J.Carter 0-1, Crawford 0-1, Harrison 0-1, Watanabe 0-2, Temple 0-2, Conley 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 46 (Spellman 9), Memphis 43 (Green 9). Assists_Atlanta 22 (Young 5), Memphis 22 (Selden, Conley, Green, Parsons, Gasol 3). Total Fouls_Atlanta 36, Memphis 29. A_10,492 (18,119).

