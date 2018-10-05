Hawks-Grizzlies, Box

ATLANTA (110)

Dorsey 4-7 0-0 10, Collins 2-4 0-0 4, Len 2-4 4-6 10, Young 2-6 6-6 10, Bazemore 3-8 0-0 8, Bembry 4-8 2-4 10, Poythress 0-2 1-4 1, Spellman 2-7 0-1 5, Plumlee 0-0 0-0 0, Lin 2-6 2-2 6, Huerter 0-2 0-0 0, V.Carter 2-5 0-0 6, Adams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 15-23 110.

MEMPHIS (120)

Parsons 4-7 1-1 11, Green 3-6 4-4 13, Gasol 5-13 10-11 21, Conley 5-10 1-1 11, D.Brooks 4-10 1-2 9, Casspi 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson Jr. 1-3 2-3 4, Rabb 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Kane 0-0 0-0 0, J.Carter 0-0 0-0 0, Goodwin 0-0 0-0 0, Harrison 0-1 4-8 4, M.Brooks 3-3 1-1 7, Watanabe 0-0 0-0 0, Selden 1-2 0-0 2, Temple 1-3 2-2 4, Crawford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 26-33 120.

Atlanta 26 28 20 36—110 Memphis 34 29 35 22—120

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 9-29 (Len 2-3, Bazemore 2-4, Dorsey 2-4, V.Carter 2-5, Spellman 1-4, Collins 0-1, Huerter 0-1, Poythress 0-1, Young 0-3, Lin 0-3), Memphis 6-21 (Green 3-5, Parsons 2-4, Gasol 1-6, Harrison 0-1, Temple 0-2, Conley 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 36 (Bazemore, Spellman 7), Memphis 29 (Green 9). Assists_Atlanta 13 (Collins, Lin 3), Memphis 17 (Conley, Green, Parsons, Gasol 3). Total Fouls_Atlanta 29, Memphis 20. A_10,492 (18,119).

