Hawks-Heat, Box

ATLANTA (113)

Prince 3-9 0-0 7, Carter 1-4 2-2 5, Len 5-8 2-2 14, Young 4-9 1-2 11, Bazemore 5-8 1-1 13, Bembry 3-5 0-0 8, Poythress 5-8 0-0 10, T.Robinson 1-1 0-0 2, Spellman 1-8 0-0 3, Plumlee 1-2 2-2 4, Lin 7-10 6-6 20, Hunter 0-2 0-0 0, Huerter 1-5 0-0 2, Dorsey 4-8 2-2 11, Adams 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 42-93 16-17 113.

MIAMI (119)

Jones Jr. 2-5 2-3 7, McGruder 5-10 2-5 12, Whiteside 5-6 5-5 15, Dragic 3-9 0-2 7, Richardson 7-12 8-9 24, D.Robinson 0-3 1-1 1, Olynyk 3-7 3-4 11, Maten 4-5 0-0 9, Putney 0-1 0-0 0, Adebayo 4-6 1-2 9, Purvis 0-2 0-0 0, Weber 0-1 4-6 4, Wade 5-10 1-2 11, T.Johnson 4-8 1-2 9. Totals 42-85 28-41 119.

Atlanta 27 39 23 24—113 Miami 26 27 34 32—119

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 13-40 (Len 2-2, Young 2-3, Bembry 2-3, Bazemore 2-4, Carter 1-3, Dorsey 1-4, Prince 1-4, Adams 1-5, Spellman 1-6, Lin 0-1, Hunter 0-1, Poythress 0-1, Huerter 0-3), Miami 7-31 (Richardson 2-4, Olynyk 2-6, Maten 1-2, Jones Jr. 1-2, Dragic 1-6, Putney 0-1, D.Robinson 0-1, Wade 0-3, T.Johnson 0-3, McGruder 0-3). Fouled Out_Bembry. Rebounds_Atlanta 48 (Poythress 8), Miami 48 (Adebayo 8). Assists_Atlanta 23 (Young 5), Miami 22 (Dragic, Wade 5). Total Fouls_Atlanta 37, Miami 19. Technicals_Huerter, Richardson. A_19,600 (19,600).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.