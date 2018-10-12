Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hawks-Heat, Box

October 12, 2018 10:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
ATLANTA (113)

Prince 3-9 0-0 7, Carter 1-4 2-2 5, Len 5-8 2-2 14, Young 4-9 1-2 11, Bazemore 5-8 1-1 13, Bembry 3-5 0-0 8, Poythress 5-8 0-0 10, T.Robinson 1-1 0-0 2, Spellman 1-8 0-0 3, Plumlee 1-2 2-2 4, Lin 7-10 6-6 20, Hunter 0-2 0-0 0, Huerter 1-5 0-0 2, Dorsey 4-8 2-2 11, Adams 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 42-93 16-17 113.

MIAMI (118)

Jones Jr. 3-6 2-3 10, McGruder 5-10 2-6 12, Whiteside 5-6 5-5 15, Dragic 3-9 0-2 7, Richardson 7-12 7-8 23, D.Robinson 0-3 1-1 1, Olynyk 3-7 3-4 14, Adebayo 4-6 1-2 9, Weber 0-1 4-6 4, Wade 5-10 1-2 11, T.Johnson 4-8 1-2 9. Totals 43-85 27-41 118.

Atlanta 27 39 23 24—113
Miami 26 27 33 32—118

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 13-40 (Len 2-2, Young 2-3, Bembry 2-3, Bazemore 2-4, Carter 1-3, Dorsey 1-4, Prince 1-4, Adams 1-5, Spellman 1-6, Lin 0-1, Hunter 0-1, Poythress 0-1, Huerter 0-3), Miami 8-33 (Jones Jr. 2-3, Richardson 2-4, Olynyk 2-7, Maten 1-2, Dragic 1-7, D.Robinson 0-1, Wade 0-3, T.Johnson 0-3, McGruder 0-3). Fouled Out_Bembry. Rebounds_Atlanta 48 (Poythress 8), Miami 47 (Adebayo 8). Assists_Atlanta 23 (Young 5), Miami 24 (Dragic, Wade 6). Total Fouls_Atlanta 37, Miami 20. Technicals_Huerter, Richardson. A_19,600 (19,600).

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier rappels down cliff side during training in India

Today in History

1781: British troops surrender at Yorktown