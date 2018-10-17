Hawks-Knicks, Box

ATLANTA (107)

Carter 4-9 2-2 12, Prince 7-15 4-4 21, Len 3-6 1-2 7, Young 5-14 3-4 14, Bazemore 6-12 0-0 14, Bembry 1-4 0-0 2, Spellman 3-4 0-0 7, Poythress 4-8 0-1 9, Plumlee 2-2 3-3 7, Lin 3-6 2-2 8, Huerter 0-1 0-0 0, Adams 0-1 0-0 0, Dorsey 3-8 0-0 6. Totals 41-90 15-18 107.

NEW YORK (126)

Ntilikina 2-7 0-0 5, Thomas 1-2 0-0 3, Kanter 5-9 6-7 16, Hardaway Jr. 10-22 8-8 31, Burke 6-11 1-2 15, Knox 4-16 1-3 10, Hezonja 6-14 0-1 15, Vonleh 5-5 2-4 12, Robinson 1-1 0-0 2, Trier 5-9 4-4 15, Baker 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 45-99 24-31 126.

Atlanta 24 25 35 23—107 New York 23 49 34 20—126

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 10-36 (Prince 3-7, Bazemore 2-6, Carter 2-6, Spellman 1-2, Poythress 1-3, Young 1-5, Adams 0-1, Lin 0-2, Dorsey 0-2, Len 0-2), New York 12-33 (Hezonja 3-7, Hardaway Jr. 3-9, Burke 2-3, Thomas 1-1, Ntilikina 1-2, Trier 1-3, Knox 1-5, Baker 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 45 (Prince, Bazemore, Young 6), New York 46 (Kanter 11). Assists_Atlanta 19 (Prince 6), New York 21 (Hardaway Jr. 5). Total Fouls_Atlanta 30, New York 23. A_18,249 (19,812).

