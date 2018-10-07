Hawks-Thunder, Box

ATLANTA (94)

Prince 4-8 3-4 13, Spellman 4-10 0-0 10, Len 6-10 5-9 18, Young 5-13 4-5 16, Bazemore 2-7 4-5 9, Bembry 2-7 1-2 6, Poythress 1-5 2-2 4, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Plumlee 2-6 0-2 4, Huerter 0-0 0-0 0, J.Adams 3-7 0-0 9, Dorsey 1-5 3-3 5, Hunter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-79 22-32 94.

OKLAHOMA CITY (113)

George 5-16 9-10 22, Patterson 2-6 0-0 6, S.Adams 2-5 4-6 8, Schroder 9-14 1-2 20, Ferguson 0-0 0-0 0, Grant 3-8 1-1 8, McDaniels 1-2 0-0 2, Noel 1-2 0-0 2, Davis 1-2 1-2 3, Alford 0-2 0-1 0, Burton 4-7 1-2 9, Felton 2-7 2-2 6, Abrines 2-6 4-4 10, Luwawu-Cabarrot 2-5 0-0 4, Diallo 4-8 5-6 13, Gaddy 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 38-93 28-36 113.

Atlanta 29 22 16 27— 94 Oklahoma City 26 32 35 20—113

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 12-40 (J.Adams 3-5, Young 2-5, Prince 2-5, Spellman 2-7, Len 1-1, Bembry 1-3, Bazemore 1-6, Plumlee 0-1, Dorsey 0-3, Poythress 0-4), Oklahoma City 9-33 (George 3-8, Abrines 2-6, Patterson 2-6, Schroder 1-2, Grant 1-3, Alford 0-1, Burton 0-2, Felton 0-2, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 38 (Spellman 7), Oklahoma City 51 (S.Adams 9). Assists_Atlanta 18 (Prince 4), Oklahoma City 16 (Schroder 6). Total Fouls_Atlanta 33, Oklahoma City 30. Technicals_Atlanta coach Hawks (Defensive three second), Oklahoma City coach Thunder (Delay of game). A_14,470 (17,839).

