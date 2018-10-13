Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hawks waive 3 players as regular season approaches

October 13, 2018 11:29 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have waived three players as they move toward setting their roster for the regular season.

Forward Thomas Robinson and guards R.J. Hunter and C.J. Anderson were let go by the rebuilding team, which opens the season next Wednesday at New York.

Robinson and Hunter were former first-round picks who signed with the Hawks in an effort to jump-start their struggling pro careers. Hunter played collegiately in Atlanta and is the son of Georgia State coach Ron Hunter.

___

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

For more AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier rappels down cliff side during training in India

Today in History

1781: British troops surrender at Yorktown