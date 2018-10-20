Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hayward sitting out against Knicks to rest sore ankle

October 20, 2018 7:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The Boston Celtics are giving Gordon Hayward a night off to rest his surgically repaired left ankle.

Hayward is sitting out the Celtics’ game Saturday against the New York Knicks on their second night of back-to-back games.

Coach Brad Stevens says there wasn’t a plan to sit Hayward out of the second night of consecutive games, but the forward was feeling general soreness coming off Boston’s loss in Toronto on Friday.

Hayward has averaged 12 points in the first two games after breaking his ankle in the opening minutes of last season.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy hospital ship delivers surgical care in South America

Today in History

1998: John Glenn returns to space aboard space shuttle