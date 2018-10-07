Hazard leads Chelsea to 3-0 win at Southampton

Listen Live Sports

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Belgium playmaker Eden Hazard kept up his red-hot form with one goal and an assist to inspire Chelsea to a convincing 3-0 victory against Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Unbeaten Chelsea, playing in an unfamiliar pale blue kit with orange socks, made a bright start at St. Mary’s and was unfortunate not to be awarded a penalty when Wesley Hoedt fouled Olivier Giroud.

Southampton could have taken the lead against the run of play, but Danny Ings blazed the ball wildly over after good work down the left by former Chelsea defender Ryan Bertrand.

Chelsea went ahead on the half-hour when Ross Barkley, who was recalled to the England squad midweek, did well to win possession in midfield and set up the unmarked Hazard to fire the ball past Alex McCarthy for his seventh league goal of the season.

Barkley then added the second goal, his first for the club, from tap-in range after Giroud produced an acrobatic cross-shot following a free kick by Willian.

Southampton tried to stage a late rally and visiting goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga had to pull off two finger-tip saves to deny Ings and Nathan Redmond.

Chelsea had the final word, though, as the irrepressible Hazard sent Alvaro Morata clean through and the substitute chipped the ball over McCarthy.

___

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

