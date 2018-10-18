Listen Live Sports

Heat-Wizards, Box

October 18, 2018 11:00 pm
 
MIAMI (113)

McGruder 7-12 3-3 20, Jones Jr. 5-10 6-9 17, Whiteside 3-6 3-5 9, Dragic 3-18 1-1 8, Richardson 8-21 7-8 28, Olynyk 4-6 0-0 9, Adebayo 1-4 2-4 4, T.Johnson 3-9 2-2 9, Wade 4-11 1-2 9. Totals 38-97 25-34 113.

WASHINGTON (112)

Porter Jr. 3-7 3-4 9, Morris 3-8 3-4 11, Mahinmi 1-2 1-2 3, Wall 9-16 7-10 26, Beal 7-16 4-6 20, Green 6-12 3-3 17, Oubre Jr. 2-8 5-6 9, Smith 2-3 0-0 4, McRae 0-0 0-0 0, Satoransky 1-2 2-2 4, Rivers 4-7 1-2 9. Totals 38-81 29-39 112.

Miami 24 34 27 28—113
Washington 25 34 30 23—112

3-Point Goals_Miami 12-35 (Richardson 5-11, McGruder 3-7, Olynyk 1-2, Jones Jr. 1-2, T.Johnson 1-5, Dragic 1-6, Wade 0-2), Washington 7-26 (Morris 2-3, Green 2-4, Beal 2-7, Wall 1-6, Oubre Jr. 0-3, Rivers 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Miami 55 (Whiteside 10), Washington 40 (Porter Jr. 11). Assists_Miami 25 (Dragic 8), Washington 19 (Wall 9). Total Fouls_Miami 26, Washington 31. Technicals_Dragic, Washington coach Wizards (Defensive three second), Wall, Oubre Jr.. A_20,409 (20,356).

