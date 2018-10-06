Listen Live Sports

Hickbottom’s 6 TDs leads Grambling past Okla. Panhandle St.

October 6, 2018 11:43 pm
 
GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Geremy Hickbottom accounted for six touchdowns, three passing and three rushing, and Grambling walloped NAIA member Oklahoma Panhandle State 62-7 on Saturday night.

In the first meeting between the two schools, Hickbottom threw for 297 yards and ran for 71. Hickbottom had TD runs of 14 and 2 yards, threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Devohn Lindsey and Johntavious Robinson had a 22-yard scoring run as the Tigers led 27-0 with 9½ minutes left before halftime.

The Aggies got on the scoreboard when Martez Vrana threw a 9-yard touchdown to Cole Mercer. But Hickbottom came right back with a 46-yard touchdown pass to Quintin Guice and a 60-yard pass to Lyndemian Brooks to extend the lead to 41-7.

Grambling outgained Oklahoma Panhandle State 506-186 and have outscored non-Division I opponents by 165-39 over the last two seasons.

Vrana finished with 131 yards passing for the Aggies.

