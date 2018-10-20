Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hicks-to-Proche for 67 yards and a TD as SMU rallies 27-23

October 20, 2018 9:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — James Proche hauled in a sideline pass from Ben Hicks and turned it into a 67-yard touchdown for the go-ahead score with 1:15 left in the game as SMU rallied past Tulane 27-23 on Saturday.

The late TD gave the Mustangs (3-4, 2-1 American) the lead for the first time all game, and they sealed the win when Richard Moore strip-sacked Jonathan Banks, with Jake Hall recovering with 39 seconds remaining. SMU ran out the final seconds.

SMU defenders recorded a season-high five sacks, 11 tackles for loss and three takeaways — an interception by Christian Davis and strip-sacks of Banks by Moore and Delontae Scott.

Hicks completed 21 of 40 passes for 291 yards and three touchdowns, each to a different receiver. He found Xavier Jones for a 55-yard score, Reggie Roberson Jr. from the 16 and Proche for the winner. Braeden West added a 29-yard run.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Banks passed for 153 yards and added a rushing touchdown for Tulane (2-5, 1-2). Darius Bradwell led with 72 yards and a score.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy hospital ship delivers surgical care in South America

Today in History

1998: John Glenn returns to space aboard space shuttle