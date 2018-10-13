Listen Live Sports

Hines 3 TD runs power Duquesne past Robert Morris, 48-24

October 13, 2018 11:16 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A.J. Hines ran for 182 yards and three first-half touchdowns as Duquesne snapped a two-game losing streak by rolling over crosstown rival Robert Morris for a 48-24 win in a Northeast Conference battle on Saturday night.

With the victory the Dukes now are 16-4 in night games at Rooney Field.

Hines scored from the 2 with :27 left in the first quarter to tie the game at 7-7 and his two 10-yard dashes to the end zone in the second quarter helped Duquesne take a 31-14 lead at intermission.

Daquan Worley had second half touchdown runs of 23- and 52-yards and finished with 96 yards on seven carries for the Dukes (4-3, 1-1).

Jimmy Walker was 19 of 31 for 262 yards and three touchdowns to lead Robert Morris (1-5, 0-3), but was picked off twice. Terence Stephens carried 16 times for 112 yards.

