The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Hines helps Duquesne overtake St. Francis 27-20

October 20, 2018 3:32 pm
 
LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — A.J. Hines had 256 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns and Duquesne scored two fourth-quarter scores to overtake St. Francis (Pennsylvania) 27-20 on Saturday.

Hines rushed up the middle, spun around a defender then went outside for a 37-yard touchdown and the game’s final score with 6:52 to go. His run came after Daniel Parr threw 18 yards to Nehari Crawford in the left corner of the end zone to tie the game at 20-all on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Hines finished with 165 yards rushing on 28 carries against the Northeast Conference’s leading ground defense — the 16th career 100-yard rushing game for the junior running back as he went over 3,000 career rushing yards. He also had a career-high 91 yards receiving on three catches.

Parr threw for 183 yards and two scores and an interception for the Dukes (5-3, 2-1).

Bear Fenimore threw for 205 yards with two touchdowns, both to Cyrus Holder, who had 113 yards receiving on seven catches for the Red Flash (2-5, 0-2).

