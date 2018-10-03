Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hockey East Glance

October 3, 2018 1:49 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Boston College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Boston U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Merrimack 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Northeastern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Providence 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UConn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UMass 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UMass Lowell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vermon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

American International at Providence, 7 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Michigan, 7:35 p.m.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Acadia at Boston U., 7 p.m., exhibition

New Brunswick at Boston College, 7 p.m., exhibition

Royal Military at UMass, 8 p.m., exhibition

Sunday’s Games

Lake Superior St. at Merrimack, 4 p.m.

Acadia at UMass-Lowell, 1 p.m., exhibition

Monday’s Game

Prince Edward Island at Maine, 6 p.m., exhibition

        OPM announces first batch of civil service changes, ‘more to come’

Thursday, Oct. 11

Laurentian at Vermont, 7:05 p.m., exhibition

Friday, Oct. 12

Miami (Ohio) vs. Providence at Erie, Pa., 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Colgate, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Maine, 7 p.m.

RPI at UMass, 7 p.m.

UConn at Army, 7:05 p.m.

Merrimack at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.

Northeastern at Sacred Heart, 7:05 p.m.

RIT at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

Boston U. at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Boston College at Wisconsin, 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 13

New Hampshire at Colgate, 4 p.m.

Notre Dame or Mercyhurst vs. Providence at Erie, Pa., 4 or 7:05 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Maine, 7 p.m.

UMass at RPI, 7 p.m.

RIT at UMass Lowell, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Army, 7:05 p.m.

Northeastern at Sacred Heart, 7:05 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Boston U. at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Boston College at Wisconsin, 8:07 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 16

UConn at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines, CBP survey hurricane damage

Today in History

1945: Conscientious objector receives Medal of Honor