Hockey East Glance

All Times EDT Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T Boston College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Boston U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Northeastern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Providence 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UConn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UMass 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UMass Lowell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vermon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

American International at Providence, 7 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Michigan, 7:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Acadia at Boston U., 7 p.m., exhibition

New Brunswick at Boston College, 7 p.m., exhibition

Royal Military at UMass, 8 p.m., exhibition

Sunday’s Games

Lake Superior St. at Merrimack, 4 p.m.

Acadia at UMass-Lowell, 1 p.m., exhibition

Monday’s Game

Prince Edward Island at Maine, 6 p.m., exhibition

Thursday, Oct. 11

Laurentian at Vermont, 7:05 p.m., exhibition

Friday, Oct. 12

Miami (Ohio) vs. Providence at Erie, Pa., 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Colgate, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Maine, 7 p.m.

RPI at UMass, 7 p.m.

UConn at Army, 7:05 p.m.

Merrimack at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.

Northeastern at Sacred Heart, 7:05 p.m.

RIT at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

Boston U. at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Boston College at Wisconsin, 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 13

New Hampshire at Colgate, 4 p.m.

Notre Dame or Mercyhurst vs. Providence at Erie, Pa., 4 or 7:05 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Maine, 7 p.m.

UMass at RPI, 7 p.m.

RIT at UMass Lowell, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Army, 7:05 p.m.

Northeastern at Sacred Heart, 7:05 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Boston U. at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Boston College at Wisconsin, 8:07 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 16

UConn at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.