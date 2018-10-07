Hockey East Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Boston College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Providence
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|UConn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UMass Lowell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vermont
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
___
Providence 3, American International 1
Lake Superior St. 5, Merrimack 4
Vermont 5, Michigan 2
Boston U. 7, Acadia 1, exhibition
Boston College 8, New Brunswick 1, exhibition
UMass 6, Royal Military 1, exhibition
Lake Superior St. 1, Merrimack 0
UMass-Lowell 4, Acadia 3, exhibition
Prince Edward Island at Maine, 6 p.m., exhibition
Laurentian at Vermont, 7:05 p.m., exhibition
Miami (Ohio) vs. Providence at Erie, Pa., 4 p.m.
New Hampshire at Colgate, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Maine, 7 p.m.
RPI at UMass, 7 p.m.
UConn at Army, 7:05 p.m.
Merrimack at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.
Northeastern at Sacred Heart, 7:05 p.m.
RIT at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.
Boston U. at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.
Boston College at Wisconsin, 8:07 p.m.
New Hampshire at Colgate, 4 p.m.
Notre Dame or Mercyhurst vs. Providence at Erie, Pa., 4 or 7:05 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Maine, 7 p.m.
UMass at RPI, 7 p.m.
RIT at UMass Lowell, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at Army, 7:05 p.m.
Northeastern at Sacred Heart, 7:05 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Boston U. at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.
Boston College at Wisconsin, 8:07 p.m.
UConn at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
