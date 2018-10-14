Hockey East Glance

All Times EDT Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T Boston College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 Boston U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0 New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 Northeastern 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 Providence 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 UConn 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 UMass 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 UMass Lowell 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 Vermont 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0

Thursday, Oct. 11

Laurentian 4, Vermont 1, exhibition

Friday, Oct. 12

Providence 4, Miami (Ohio) 0

Colgate 2, New Hampshire 1

Maine 3, St. Lawrence 1

UMass 6, RPI 1

UConn 5, Army 2

Merrimack 1, Bentley 0

Northeastern 5, Sacred Heart 2

UMass Lowell 2, RIT 1

Minnesota St. 4, Boston U. 3

Wisconsin 3, Boston College 0

Saturday’s Games

Colgate 2, New Hampshire 1

Notre Dame 3, Providence 0

Maine 4, St. Lawrence 1

UMass 3, RPI 1

RIT 5, UMass Lowell 4, OT

Army 3, Merrimack 2

Northeastern 5, Sacred Heart 0

Quinnipiac 3, Vermont 2

Minnesota St. 5, Boston U. 3

Wisconsin 7, Boston College 5

Tuesday’s Game

UConn at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 19

UConn at Providence, 7 p.m.

Union (NY) at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Massachusetts at Ohio St., 7:05 p.m.

UMass.-Lowell at Miami, 7:35 p.m.

Maine at Minn.-Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

New Hampshire at Colorado College, 9:37 p.m.

US Under-18 Team at Boston U., 7:30 p.m., exhibition

Saturday, Oct. 20

Massachusetts at Ohio St., 5:05 p.m.

Boston U. at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

UConn at RPI, 7 p.m.

Union (NY) at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Miami 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Sacred Heart, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Colorado College, 8:07 p.m.

Maine at Minn.-Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

