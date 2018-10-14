Hockey East Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Boston College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Providence
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|UConn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|UMass Lowell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Vermont
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
___
Laurentian 4, Vermont 1, exhibition
Providence 4, Miami (Ohio) 0
Colgate 2, New Hampshire 1
Maine 3, St. Lawrence 1
UMass 6, RPI 1
UConn 5, Army 2
Merrimack 1, Bentley 0
Northeastern 5, Sacred Heart 2
UMass Lowell 2, RIT 1
Minnesota St. 4, Boston U. 3
Wisconsin 3, Boston College 0
Colgate 2, New Hampshire 1
Notre Dame 3, Providence 0
Maine 4, St. Lawrence 1
UMass 3, RPI 1
RIT 5, UMass Lowell 4, OT
Army 3, Merrimack 2
Northeastern 5, Sacred Heart 0
Quinnipiac 3, Vermont 2
Minnesota St. 5, Boston U. 3
Wisconsin 7, Boston College 5
UConn at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
UConn at Providence, 7 p.m.
Union (NY) at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Massachusetts at Ohio St., 7:05 p.m.
UMass.-Lowell at Miami, 7:35 p.m.
Maine at Minn.-Duluth, 8:07 p.m.
New Hampshire at Colorado College, 9:37 p.m.
US Under-18 Team at Boston U., 7:30 p.m., exhibition
Massachusetts at Ohio St., 5:05 p.m.
Boston U. at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
UConn at RPI, 7 p.m.
Union (NY) at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
UMass-Lowell at Miami 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Sacred Heart, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Colorado College, 8:07 p.m.
Maine at Minn.-Duluth, 8:07 p.m.
