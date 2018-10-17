Hockey East Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Providence
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|UConn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|UMass Lowell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Vermont
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Boston College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
___
Quinnipiac 4, UConn 2
UConn at Providence, 7 p.m.
Union (N.Y.) at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
UMass at Ohio St., 7:05 p.m.
UMass Lowell at Miami, 7:35 p.m.
Maine at Minn.-Duluth, 8:07 p.m.
New Hampshire at Colorado College, 9:37 p.m.
US Under-18 Team at Boston U., 7:30 p.m., exhibition
UMass at Ohio St., 5:05 p.m.
Boston U. at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
UConn at RPI, 7 p.m.
Union (N.Y.) at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
UMass Lowell at Miami 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Sacred Heart, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Colorado College, 8:07 p.m.
Maine at Minn.-Duluth, 8:07 p.m.
St. Cloud St. at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at UMass, 7 p.m.
Maine at UConn, 7:05 p.m.
Northeastern at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.
Providence at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.
Maine at UConn, 3:05 p.m.
UMass at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Vermont at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
St. Cloud St. at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
UMass Lowell at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Brown, 5 p.m.
