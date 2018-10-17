Listen Live Sports

Hockey East Glance

October 17, 2018 2:55 pm
 
All Times EDT
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0
Northeastern 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0
UMass 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0
Providence 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 0
UConn 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0
UMass Lowell 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0
Vermont 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0
Merrimack 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0
Boston College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0
Boston U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0
New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0

___

Tuesday’s Game

Quinnipiac 4, UConn 2

Friday’s Games

UConn at Providence, 7 p.m.

Union (N.Y.) at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

UMass at Ohio St., 7:05 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Miami, 7:35 p.m.

Maine at Minn.-Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

New Hampshire at Colorado College, 9:37 p.m.

US Under-18 Team at Boston U., 7:30 p.m., exhibition

Saturday’s Games

UMass at Ohio St., 5:05 p.m.

Boston U. at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

UConn at RPI, 7 p.m.

Union (N.Y.) at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Miami 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Sacred Heart, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Colorado College, 8:07 p.m.

Maine at Minn.-Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 25

St. Cloud St. at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 26

Merrimack at UMass, 7 p.m.

Maine at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Northeastern at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

Providence at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 27

Maine at UConn, 3:05 p.m.

UMass at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Vermont at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

St. Cloud St. at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 28

Vermont at Brown, 5 p.m.

