The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Hockey East Glance

October 21, 2018 11:52 am
 
All Times EDT
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Providence 1 0 0 2 7 2 3 1 1
Merrimack 1 0 0 2 4 0 2 3 0
UMass 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 0
Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0
Northeastern 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0
UMass Lowell 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0
Vermont 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0
New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1
Boston College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0
UConn 0 1 0 0 2 7 2 2 0
Boston U. 0 1 0 0 0 4 0 3 0

___

Friday’s Games

Providence 7, UConn 2

Union (N.Y.) 4, Northeastern 3, OT

Quinnipiac 1, Boston College 0

UMass 6, Ohio St. 3

UMass Lowell 3, Miami 0

Minn.-Duluth 8, Maine 2

New Hampshire 3, Colorado College 3

Boston U. 5, US Under-18 4, OT, exhibition

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 3, UMass 1

Merrimack 4, Boston U. 0

UConn 3, RPI 1

Union (N.Y.) 3, Northeastern 1

Miami 2, UMass Lowell 1

Providence 2, Sacred Heart 2

Colorado College 4, New Hampshire 3

Minn.-Duluth 3, Maine 2

Thursday, Oct. 25

St. Cloud St. at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 26

Merrimack at UMass, 7 p.m.

Maine at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Northeastern at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

Providence at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 27

Maine at UConn, 3:05 p.m.

UMass at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Vermont at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

St. Cloud St. at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 28

Vermont at Brown, 5 p.m.

