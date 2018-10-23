Listen Live Sports

Hockey East Glance

October 23, 2018 11:07 am
 
All Times EDT
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Providence 1 0 0 2 7 2 3 1 1
Merrimack 1 0 0 2 4 0 2 3 0
UMass 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 0
Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0
Northeastern 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0
UMass Lowell 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0
Vermont 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0
New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1
Boston College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0
UConn 0 1 0 0 2 7 2 2 0
Boston U. 0 1 0 0 0 4 0 3 0

___

Thursday’s Game

St. Cloud St. at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Merrimack at UMass, 7 p.m.

Maine at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Northeastern at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

Providence at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Maine at UConn, 3:05 p.m.

UMass at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Vermont at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

St. Cloud St. at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Vermont at Brown, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 1

Boston U. at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 2

Boston College at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Maine, 7 p.m.

UConn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 3

Merrimack at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Boston U., 7 p.m.

UMass at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

UConn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

