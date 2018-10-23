Hockey East Glance

All Times EDT Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T Providence 1 0 0 2 7 2 3 1 1 Merrimack 1 0 0 2 4 0 2 3 0 UMass 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 0 Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0 Northeastern 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0 UMass Lowell 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0 Vermont 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 Boston College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 UConn 0 1 0 0 2 7 2 2 0 Boston U. 0 1 0 0 0 4 0 3 0

___

Thursday’s Game

St. Cloud St. at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Merrimack at UMass, 7 p.m.

Maine at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Northeastern at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

Providence at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Maine at UConn, 3:05 p.m.

UMass at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Vermont at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

St. Cloud St. at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Vermont at Brown, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 1

Boston U. at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 2

Boston College at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Maine, 7 p.m.

UConn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 3

Merrimack at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Boston U., 7 p.m.

UMass at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

UConn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.