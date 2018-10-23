Hockey East Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Providence
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|2
|3
|1
|1
|Merrimack
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|UMass Lowell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Vermont
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Boston College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|UConn
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|2
|2
|0
|Boston U.
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3
|0
___
St. Cloud St. at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at UMass, 7 p.m.
Maine at UConn, 7:05 p.m.
Northeastern at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.
Providence at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.
Maine at UConn, 3:05 p.m.
UMass at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Vermont at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
St. Cloud St. at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
UMass Lowell at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Brown, 5 p.m.
Boston U. at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
UMass Lowell at Maine, 7 p.m.
UConn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Merrimack at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Boston U., 7 p.m.
UMass at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
UConn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.
UMass Lowell at Maine, 7:30 p.m.
