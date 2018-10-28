Listen Live Sports

Hockey East Glance

October 28, 2018 7:22 pm
 
All Times EDT
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
UMass 2 0 0 4 9 4 5 1 0
Providence 2 0 0 4 12 2 4 1 1
UConn 1 1 1 3 9 11 3 2 1
Merrimack 1 2 0 2 8 9 2 5 0
New Hampshire 1 0 0 2 3 2 1 3 1
Northeastern 1 0 0 2 4 1 4 2 0
Maine 0 1 1 1 4 7 2 3 1
Boston College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0
Boston U. 0 2 0 0 0 9 0 4 0
UMass Lowell 0 1 0 0 1 4 3 3 0
Vermont 0 1 0 0 2 3 2 2 0

___

Friday’s Games

UMass 5, Merrimack 1

UConn 5, Maine 2

Northeastern 4, UMass Lowell 1

Providence 5, Boston U. 0

Saturday’s Games

Maine 2, UConn 2, OT

UMass 4, Merrimack 3, OT

New Hampshire 3, Vermont 2, OT

Northeastern 3, St. Cloud St. 2

UMass Lowell 4, Bentley 2

Sunday’s Game

Vermont 2, Brown 1

Thursday, Nov. 1

Boston U. at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 2

Boston College at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Maine, 7 p.m.

UConn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 3

Merrimack at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Boston U., 7 p.m.

UMass at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

UConn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

