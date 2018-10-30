Listen Live Sports

Hockey East Glance

October 30, 2018 11:26 am
 
All Times EDT
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
UMass 2 0 0 4 9 4 5 1 0
Providence 2 0 0 4 12 2 4 1 1
UConn 1 1 1 3 9 11 3 2 1
Merrimack 1 2 0 2 8 9 2 5 0
New Hampshire 1 0 0 2 3 2 1 3 1
Northeastern 1 0 0 2 4 1 4 2 0
Maine 0 1 1 1 4 7 2 3 1
Boston College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0
Boston U. 0 2 0 0 0 9 0 4 0
UMass Lowell 0 1 0 0 1 4 3 3 0
Vermont 0 1 0 0 2 3 2 2 0

___

Thursday’s Game

Boston U. at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston College at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Maine, 7 p.m.

UConn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Boston U., 7 p.m.

UMass at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

UConn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 8

Vermont at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Providence at UMass, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 9

Vermont at Boston College, 7 p.m.

UConn at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

Merrimack at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 10

UMass Lowell at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

UMass at Providence, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

