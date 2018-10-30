Hockey East Glance

All Times EDT Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T UMass 2 0 0 4 9 4 5 1 0 Providence 2 0 0 4 12 2 4 1 1 UConn 1 1 1 3 9 11 3 2 1 Merrimack 1 2 0 2 8 9 2 5 0 New Hampshire 1 0 0 2 3 2 1 3 1 Northeastern 1 0 0 2 4 1 4 2 0 Maine 0 1 1 1 4 7 2 3 1 Boston College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 Boston U. 0 2 0 0 0 9 0 4 0 UMass Lowell 0 1 0 0 1 4 3 3 0 Vermont 0 1 0 0 2 3 2 2 0

___

Thursday’s Game

Boston U. at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston College at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Maine, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

UConn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Boston U., 7 p.m.

UMass at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

UConn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 8

Vermont at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Providence at UMass, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 9

Vermont at Boston College, 7 p.m.

UConn at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

Merrimack at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 10

UMass Lowell at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

UMass at Providence, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.