Hockey East Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|UMass
|2
|0
|0
|4
|9
|4
|5
|1
|0
|Providence
|2
|0
|0
|4
|12
|2
|4
|1
|1
|UConn
|1
|1
|1
|3
|9
|11
|3
|2
|1
|Merrimack
|1
|2
|0
|2
|8
|9
|2
|5
|0
|New Hampshire
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|1
|3
|1
|Northeastern
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|4
|2
|0
|Maine
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|7
|2
|3
|1
|Boston College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Boston U.
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0
|4
|0
|UMass Lowell
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|Vermont
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
___
Boston U. at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
UMass Lowell at Maine, 7 p.m.
UConn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Merrimack at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Boston U., 7 p.m.
UMass at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
UConn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.
UMass Lowell at Maine, 7:30 p.m.
Vermont at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Providence at UMass, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Boston College, 7 p.m.
UConn at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.
Merrimack at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
UMass Lowell at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
UMass at Providence, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
