Hockey’s Rooney, Nordic skiing’s Masters earn WSF awards

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. goaltender Maddie Rooney and Paralympic Nordic skier Oksana Masters have been selected Sportswomen of the Year by the Women’s Sports Foundation.

South African track star Caster Semenya received the Wilma Rudolph Courage Award at the Salute to Women in Sports.

Rooney made the winning save in the gold-medal shootout against Canada at the Olympics in South Korea. The victory ended Canada’s streak of four straight Olympic women’s hockey titles.

Rooney, now a junior at Minnesota-Duluth, made 87 saves in four games, allowing just five goals.

Masters came to the U.S. from an orphanage in Ukraine. She won two Olympic golds and a bronze in cross-country skiing and two silvers in biathlon.

Semenya, the world and Olympic 800-meter champion, is fighting an attempt by track and field’s governing body to limit the eligibility of female middle-distance runners who have naturally high testosterone levels.

“When you’re born, you’re born,” Semenya said. “There is nothing anyone can do. There is no scientific test or anything that can define a human.”

Gail Boudreaux, CEO of the health insurer Anthem, was honored with the Billie Jean King Leadership Award.

