Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hoddle still in serious condition after heart attack

October 28, 2018 10:16 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Former England player and manager Glenn Hoddle remains in a serious condition in hospital after suffering a heart attack in a TV studio.

In a statement reported by Britain’s Press Association on Sunday, an unnamed spokesman for Hoddle said he “continues to respond well to treatment” a day after collapsing.

The statement said “doctors have advised the most important thing for Glenn is time to rest.”

The 61-year-old Hoddle was at BT Sport studios as a pundit when he fell ill and was taken to a hospital in London.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Hoddle played 53 times for England and also coached team from 1996-99, handing David Beckham his international debut. He played for Tottenham, Chelsea and Monaco.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy welcomes home ship after 7 month deployment

Today in History

1912: Wilson wins landslide victory